The Queen’s Soup

This soup was created to honor the Queen of Mardi Gras at the extravagant carnival balls.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This soup was created to honor the Queen of Mardi Gras at the extravagant carnival balls. It is obvious from this recipe that elegant foods were a major part of these functions. The soup was usually served in a large gilded tureen.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1-gallon chicken stock

½ cup wild rice

½ cup converted white rice

½ cup butter

½ cup flour

½ cup diced carrots

½ cup diced yellow bell peppers

1 tbsp chopped thyme

1 tbsp chopped sage

¼ cup chopped chives

1 cup heavy whipping cream

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

In a 3-gallon stockpot, heat chicken stock to a simmer. Poach chicken breasts in hot stock for 10–15 minutes or until thoroughly cooked. Remove, allow to cool, dice into ¼-inch cubes, and set aside. Stir wild rice into the simmering stock and cook for 30 minutes. Add white rice and cook for 15 additional minutes or until rice is tender. Rice will act as a thickening agent. In a separate saucepan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a white roux is achieved. Add carrots, yellow bell peppers, thyme, sage, and chives. Cook 3–5 minutes then add this roux mixture to the stock, stirring constantly. Stir in heavy whipping cream and bring to a low boil. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Mix in diced chicken and cook for 2 additional minutes. Add more stock or water as needed to retain soup-like consistency. Adjust seasonings if necessary. Serve in warmed soup bowls over fresh garlic croutons

