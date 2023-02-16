Facebook
Public meeting to focus on roundabout proposed on La. 42 in Ascension Parish

It will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Community Center.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The public will have a chance to get a first look at a new roundabout proposed for the eastern side of La. 42 in Ascension Parish, according to state highway officials.

The roundabout at Joe Sevario Road and La. 42 in the Galvez area of northern Ascension would be one of a series of circular, continuous flow intersections under development by local and state government in the parish and the City of Gonzales.

The public meeting will last from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oak Grove Community Center.

The address is 37433 La. 42 in Prairieville, state Department of Transportation and Development officials announced.

The $1 million-to-$2.5 million roundabout would replace a two-way stop intersection on La. 42 with a one-lane roundabout, according to DOTD officials.

All roads meeting at the intersection have two lanes.

