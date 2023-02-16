Property owners learn they’re responsible for fixing the potholes on their road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Folks who live off Brightside View Drive say their hands are tied after the city told them, it’s not their responsibility to fix.

There’s no Homeowners Association for maintenance repairs. Joshua Kim says his apartment has had some close calls when it comes to flooding.

“With some of those hard summer rains since I first moved over here, the water pushed out of this puddle and you can tell the topography right here is pretty flat and it will push all the way up into my front yard,” said Kim.

Almost year-round the path to get to everyone’s driveway is covered with water. That’s because of the deep potholes scattered around. When cars come in, they have to maneuver in a specific pattern to avoid dipping in a hole and damaging their car.

“I mean I’m in a jeep and I’m still bouncing and hitting holes and with the way the water is, it doesn’t drain. So, you can’t see where the holes are and you just kinda gotta guess,” said Margaret Alley, who’s friend lives on the property.

Written on the property blue print it says “22′ servitude of passage”. The Parish Attorney’s Office says that indicates the road is a private driveway. Who owns it? Apparently, each person who owns an apartment on the property, not the renters.

In a statement, the mayor’s office says, “these private driveways are owned by the property owner of this subdivision. The property owners are responsible for the maintenance”.

“If the city’s engineers could somehow lower this drain height and then build up this road and get it above so the water can drain, I think all our problems would be solved,” Kim added.

“I guess you kinda gotta see if you can get everybody together as a group and see if everybody wants to come in and put something in to save your car and stuff. I mean I’d be willing to come in as a group and help fill up holes if it’s gonna save my vehicle,” Alley continued.

Those who spoke today said they hope everyone can come together and potentially find a solution to this problem.

