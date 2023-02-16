Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

One day after Valentine’s Day, Louisiana still showing love

Leaders with the EBR Metro Council inducted 30 couples into the East Baton Rouge marriage hall of fame.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, leaders with the EBR Metro Council inducted 30 couples into the East Baton Rouge marriage hall of fame.

The couples were honored for their longevity of 60 years in a marriage or more.

“There are going to be moments when things are not going to go right, looks like everything goes wrong. Do like the dust, shake it off, forget about that. That’s the past,” said Marie Harris, EBR Marriage Hall of Fame Inductee.

The council is still seeking the names of more couples to induct into the marriage hall of fame.

The names of the couples can be emailed to cbanks@brla.gov up until Friday, February 17th. Submissions should include names, addresses, and contact information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Madison Brooks
Vigil planned to remember LSU student hit by vehicle; community reacts to her death

Latest News

Gayle Welch
LPSO searching for missing 75-year-old woman
Alton Sterling protest
$1.17M settlement reached in Alton Sterling protests lawsuit
Webb's Barbershop
Webb’s Barbershop remains in business after more than 90 years
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 15
Risk for a couple strong storms Thursday