One day after Valentine’s Day, Louisiana still showing love

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, leaders with the EBR Metro Council inducted 30 couples into the East Baton Rouge marriage hall of fame.

The couples were honored for their longevity of 60 years in a marriage or more.

“There are going to be moments when things are not going to go right, looks like everything goes wrong. Do like the dust, shake it off, forget about that. That’s the past,” said Marie Harris, EBR Marriage Hall of Fame Inductee.

The council is still seeking the names of more couples to induct into the marriage hall of fame.

The names of the couples can be emailed to cbanks@brla.gov up until Friday, February 17th. Submissions should include names, addresses, and contact information.

