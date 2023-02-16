National fitness court headed to MLK Park in Baker

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The city of Baker has been chosen to receive a national fitness court at the Martin Luther King Park.

According to officials, Baker was chosen from a National Fitness Court grant.

The fitness court will be designed for adults of all ages and feature equipment that targets seven movements for your everyday workout. A free app will also be provided to help you access your fitness level and training tools.

Baker national fitness court (National Fitness Campaign)

Officials said as soon as weather permits the concrete will be poured and construction will begin.

No date has been set for the completion of the fitness court, officials added.

For more information you can go to National Fitness Campaign.

