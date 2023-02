BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s game against Eastern Illinois on Thursday, Feb. 16 has been canceled due to weather.

LSU’s games scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 against Ohio and Utah have been moved up one hour to 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

