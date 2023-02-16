Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU announces start time changes for games against Western Michigan

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced start time changes for two of the three games against Western Michigan for a weekend series at Alex Box Stadium.

Game 1 on Friday, Feb. 17, will start at 3 p.m., instead of the original 6:30 p.m. time. Officials said there are concerns about cold temperatures Friday night.

Game 2 on Saturday, Feb. 18, will start at 1:30 p.m. Game 3 on Sunday, Feb. 19, will start at 12:30 p.m. as originally scheduled.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
Tiger losing streak extends to 13 after close loss to Bulldogs
LSU women's basketball assoc. head coach Bob Starkey and head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU on Play4Kay, South Carolina recap, Ole Miss preview, court name change
LSU pitcher Grant Taylor (50) runs during an NCAA baseball game against Maine on Friday, Feb....
REPORT: LSU pitcher Grant Taylor to miss season due to UCL injury
LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants (17)
LSU’s Taylor Pleasants named SEC Player of the Week