LPSO searching for missing 75-year-old woman

Gayle Welch
Gayle Welch(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public to find a missing woman.

According to officials, Gayle Welch, 75, was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 15, at her home on Albin Road.

Deputies describe her as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 130 pounds. She is believed to be driving a Champagne/Tan 2006 Hyundai Tuscan with a license plate reading 124ATA.

“Detectives have been working with her family members who are concerned for safety,” said LPSO. “Family members reported her missing this evening and say she has not taken her medication. It’s believed she could be confused and be lost driving in the area.”

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is urged to call (225) 686-2241.

