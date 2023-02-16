Facebook
LPSO: 75-year-old woman reported missing found safe

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public to find a missing woman.
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
UPDATE

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a missing woman has been found.

Deputies confirmed that 75-year-old Gayle Welch was located and is physically safe in a social media post on Thursday, Feb. 16 just before 9 a.m.

ORIGINAL

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the help of the public to find a missing woman.

According to officials, Gayle Welch, 75, was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 15, at her home on Albin Road.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. She is described as being 5-foot-6 and weighing 130 pounds. They added she is believed to be driving a champagne/tan 2006 Hyundai Tuscan with a license plate reading 124ATA.

LPSO searching for missing 75-year-old woman.
LPSO searching for missing 75-year-old woman.(Louisiana State Police)

“Detectives have been working with her family members who are concerned for safety,” said LPSO. “Family members reported her missing this evening and say she has not taken her medication. It’s believed she could be confused and be lost driving in the area.”

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is urged to call (225) 686-2241.

