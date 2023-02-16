LHSAA investigating brawl between Zachary and Liberty during basketball game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) is investigating a benches-clearing brawl that involved Zachary and Liberty Magnet at a basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine stated that athletic officials have received the final report about the brawl from Liberty and are awaiting on Zachary’s report.

Bonine stated that they have four different camera angles of the brawl. He also stated that a number of players from both teams could be suspended.

Zachary and Liberty are two of the top teams in Class 5A and Bonine stated that it could jeopardize their playoff chances.

The LHSAA has stated that games have been played with no fans in attendance and that could be one possibility in this case.

Bonine also stated that an adult hit a student.

Zachary is the defending Class 5A state champion.

