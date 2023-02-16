Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LHSAA investigating brawl between Zachary and Liberty during basketball game

Louisiana High School Basketball
Louisiana High School Basketball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) is investigating a benches-clearing brawl that involved Zachary and Liberty Magnet at a basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine stated that athletic officials have received the final report about the brawl from Liberty and are awaiting on Zachary’s report.

Bonine stated that they have four different camera angles of the brawl. He also stated that a number of players from both teams could be suspended.

Zachary and Liberty are two of the top teams in Class 5A and Bonine stated that it could jeopardize their playoff chances.

The LHSAA has stated that games have been played with no fans in attendance and that could be one possibility in this case.

Bonine also stated that an adult hit a student.

Zachary is the defending Class 5A state champion.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU softball game against Eastern Illinois canceled
Senior citizens bowl at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on the campus of Southern...
SU bowling team helps keep seniors active through sport
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
SEC announces appearance schedule for 2023 Football Media Days
Alvin Kamara mugshot
Grand jury indicts New Orleans Saints’ Kamara in Las Vegas nightclub assault