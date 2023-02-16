Facebook
I-TEAM: Bus driver accused of smoking marijuana during route no longer with school district

By Scottie Hunter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The bus driver accused of smoking marijuana during a route with children on board last week is no longer with the East Baton Rouge Parish School District, the WAFB I-TEAM has learned.

Officials with the school district confirmed an internal investigation was conducted and that no proof was found to substantiate the claims but that the driver is no longer an employee with the school system.

Parents and other family members told WAFB last week that the driver was speeding, driving erratically, and smoking while driving the bus with students on board. One of the kids on the bus texted her older sister, alerting her to the issue.

“My sister texted me saying that the driver was high and that she was smoking,” said the sister of one of the students. “She was scared and I was scared for her.”

Crystal Ellis’s daughter was also on the bus this morning. Besides the marijuana use, she says her daughter claims the driver was speeding and driving recklessly. She tells WAFB’s Scottie Hunter that’s not what she expects from the regular driver and she believes it was a substitute driver behind the wheel.

“If a student, especially an elementary-age student, texts their parent or family member that they’re concerned for their personal safety I think we should all take pause and jump into action. I think it’s our duty and obligation as parents and adults to keep our kids protected,” said Ellis. “I prefer that they don’t drive my child again.”

