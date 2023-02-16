Former BRPD Chiefs lead college student safety class to raise awareness, teach self-defense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A college student safety class focused on protecting our young people was held Wednesday, Feb. 15 in front of dozens of parents and their children.

“I have three girls, and it’s scary right now,” said Jenny Ortego.

A string of recent crimes involving young people around Baton Rouge has sparked a renewed interest in learning how to protect ourselves.

“Now it doesn’t matter where you are. There’s no good area, or bad area, something can happen anywhere,” said Ortego.

The course was led by former Baton Rouge Police Chiefs Pat Englade and Greg Phares.

Robbie Gautreaux, a first degree black belt and trained safety instructor, led a discussion by demonstrating various self-defense techniques.

Englade said this is something all students, and especially women should learn about.

“What we’re trying to do is establish something in their minds that will help them become more aware, and make all of us safer,” Englade said.

Phares believes these classes will save lives.

He recalls a woman thanking him for teaching her some self-defense techniques after the serial killings of Derek Todd Lee more than 20 years ago.”This woman left me a note that said, ‘you’ve given me the greatest gift that I could get. The gift of knowing that I don’t have to be a victim.’ That’s what Pat and I are trying to accomplish here tonight,” Phares said. The hope is that this will keep others out of harm’s way.”Hopefully they’ll keep themselves safer for now on.”

If you are interested in any future classes, you can contact penglade1@cox.com or gharkrider5@gmail.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.