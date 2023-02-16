‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign hopes to curb impaired driving during Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While you’re at the parades, having fun, catching beads, Louisiana law enforcement will be on the roads, catching impaired drivers.

A spokesperson for LA Highway Safety Commission, Mark Lambert, explained, “We make funds available to law enforcement. They use the funds to put extra patrol on the roads.”

It’s all a part of the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign.

The campaign is now in effect and will continue through midnight Wednesday.

It helps law enforcement set up sobriety checkpoints while helping you and your loved ones get home safely.

“It is not because we are looking to put people in jail, that is a deterrent. The goal is to keep the roads safe,” added Lambert.

In Louisiana, any driver with a blood alcohol concentration above .08 is considered intoxicated under the law. However, Sunny House with Mothers Against Drunk Driving adds even one drink is one too many for you to get behind the wheel.

House continued, “It doesn’t matter what your tolerance is. It is a choice that is made and can lead to a deadly outcome.”

From 2017 through 2021, in Louisiana, 15 people were killed and more than 500 people were hurt in alcohol-related crashes during the Mardi Gras season.

Though the data is not finalized for 2022, at least 10 people died last carnival season in crashes in which at least one driver had been drinking.

“It is absolutely 100% preventable, make a plan,” explained House.

So, if you plan to let the good times roll this carnival season, the best way is to roll with a sober driver.

House said, “Designate a driver. We all have a phone full of contacts. Have a backup plan. There are Ubers and rideshares.”

https://www.lyft.com/rider/cities/baton-rouge-la

https://www.uber.com/global/en/cities/baton-rouge/

https://ride.guru/

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.