Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula

Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is giving us a sneak peek at more of the stars in its upcoming live-action film, “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney released a new teaser trailer Wednesday featuring more of Halle Bailey’s Ariel.

The trailer also shows Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and more of Ariel’s underwater world, including more mermaids.

Viewers can get a quick glance at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the sea witch that takes Ariel’s voice. Her character can be seen at the end of the trailer peering over a dark octopus leg.

The live-action “The Little Mermaid” film will be a re-imagined version of the animated classic from 1989.

It hits theaters May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas shows...
Court hears Josh Duggar’s appeal of child porn conviction
After watching the video of Alonzo Bagley's death, his brother Xavier Sudds says he won’t be...
Family of Alonzo Bagley react to bodycam video
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022.
Group: Tesla workers fired after launching union efforts
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden speaks on unknown aerial objects amid review