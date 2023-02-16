CRIME STOPPERS: Police, family seeking answers for unsolved 2022 murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are still searching for answers to an unsolved murder that happened last year.

According to officials, 25-year-old Robert Dundy Jr. was shot and killed in the 11700 block of North Harell’s Ferry Road on May 2 of 2022.

Police said they arrived on the scene and found his body. Evidence suggested that Dundy had been dead for several days. It was later determined that Dundy died from a single gunshot wound to the head, officials added.

Dundy’s family are seeking answers as to why he was killed. The suspect and motive remain unknown.

If you have any information on Dundy’s death you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

