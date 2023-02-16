Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Police, family seeking answers for unsolved 2022 murder

Robert Dundy Jr.
Robert Dundy Jr.(Crime Stoppers)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are still searching for answers to an unsolved murder that happened last year.

RELATED: BRPD investigating body found on North Harrells Ferry Road as homicide

According to officials, 25-year-old Robert Dundy Jr. was shot and killed in the 11700 block of North Harell’s Ferry Road on May 2 of 2022.

Police said they arrived on the scene and found his body. Evidence suggested that Dundy had been dead for several days. It was later determined that Dundy died from a single gunshot wound to the head, officials added.

Dundy’s family are seeking answers as to why he was killed. The suspect and motive remain unknown.

If you have any information on Dundy’s death you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

Drunk driving
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign hopes to curb impaired driving during Mardi Gras
I-TEAM: Law enforcement contacted after bus driver accused of smoking marijuana on route
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body cam footage released in officer-involved shooting death of Alonzo Bagley
Senior citizens bowl at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on the campus of Southern...
SU bowling team helps keep seniors active through sport