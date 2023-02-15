Webb’s Barbershop remains in business after more than 90 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family-owned Webb’s Barbershop in Baton Rouge is nearly a century old and the sound of clippers continues to make the cut.

It started on the corner of Eddie Robinson Drive and Government Street.

“Some of the best people I know are from south Baton Rouge,” said John Horton, a barbershop customer.

Lenny Davis, along with his brothers and father, are now the owners. The business was originally owned by his grandfather, Henry Webb.

“Oh yeah, everyone worked together,” said Davis.

People who visit the shop say it’s a community landmark, one of few Black-owned businesses to still populate an area that was once vibrant and filled with minority-run establishments.

“We had a lot of restaurants. You had stores. You had like shoe-shine places across the street. You had other barbershops right across the street. Everyone worked together. It was good. We didn’t have any problems. We had our own gas stations, everything,” explained Davis.

During the early 1900s, segregation kept African Americans constrained to one area. Davis said that after integration, most of the other businesses faded away, but Webb’s Barbershop still remains.

“You had to go to the stores in your own neighborhood. You had to go to everything in your own neighborhood. So, once everything opened up to where you could go anywhere, that’s what kind of killed the Black businesses,” he added.

In 2021, they decided to move to another building, just a few steps away.

“We’re one of the kinds of businesses where you just can’t go anywhere else,” noted Davis.

At one point, a basic cut would cost 25 cents. Now, it could cost $25. But one thing is for certain. Someone is always in the chairs because loyal customers, like Martin George, keep them filled.

“Since this business has been here for a long time, it goes from one generation to another,” said George.

But with more than 90 years of service, Webb’s Barbershop is giving more than just haircuts.

“I’m 60-something years old and I’ve been coming here. It’s not just a haircut. It’s the atmosphere,” explained George.

Friendly chatter and conversation are what seem to draw people in.

“We always tell stories in here. Some of them true, some of them not true. It’s just good. Interaction is good. It keeps the spirits up,” added Horton.

The family duo has been recognized by city leaders and celebrities. For years, people have relied on this family to cut their hair.

