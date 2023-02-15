Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Tigers losing streak extends to 13 after close loss to Bulldogs

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (12-14, 1-12 SEC) dropped their thirteenth straight game of the season after falling to Georgia (16-10, 6-7 SEC) 65-63.

KJ Williams, LSU’s leading scorer, would give LSU a 63-62 lead with 11 left to play, but Justin Hill would answer on the other end with a tough shot over Williams to give the Bulldogs a 64-63 lead with seven seconds left.

LSU would have the chance to take the lead and possibly win the game with less than five seconds to play, but a turnover by Tyrell Ward would give Georgia the ball back with one second left to play. Hill would make 1-of-2 free throws to extend the Bulldog lead to 65-63 left to play.

Williams led the way for the Tigers with 18 points, shooting 54% from the field, and also grabbed nine rebounds. As a team, LSU shot 38.5% from the field and they were 7-for-23 from behind the arc.

LSU will look to snap their 13-game losing streak as they host South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 18 at noon and the PMAC.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

LSU women's basketball assoc. head coach Bob Starkey and head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU on Play4Kay, South Carolina recap, Ole Miss preview, court name change
LSU pitcher Grant Taylor (50) runs during an NCAA baseball game against Maine on Friday, Feb....
REPORT: LSU pitcher Grant Taylor to miss season due to UCL injury
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey after loss to South Carolina
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, center, is fouled as she shoots by LSU guard Kateri Poole...
No. 3 LSU suffers first loss, falling to No. 1 South Carolina