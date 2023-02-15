Tigers losing streak extends to 13 after close loss to Bulldogs

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (12-14, 1-12 SEC) dropped their thirteenth straight game of the season after falling to Georgia (16-10, 6-7 SEC) 65-63.

KJ Williams, LSU’s leading scorer, would give LSU a 63-62 lead with 11 left to play, but Justin Hill would answer on the other end with a tough shot over Williams to give the Bulldogs a 64-63 lead with seven seconds left.

LSU would have the chance to take the lead and possibly win the game with less than five seconds to play, but a turnover by Tyrell Ward would give Georgia the ball back with one second left to play. Hill would make 1-of-2 free throws to extend the Bulldog lead to 65-63 left to play.

Williams led the way for the Tigers with 18 points, shooting 54% from the field, and also grabbed nine rebounds. As a team, LSU shot 38.5% from the field and they were 7-for-23 from behind the arc.

LSU will look to snap their 13-game losing streak as they host South Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 18 at noon and the PMAC.

