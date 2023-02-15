Some La. seniors can get benefits to buy fruits, vegetables sold at farmers’ markets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s low-income seniors are being reminded about a program that offers benefits to purchase fruits and vegetables at approved farmers’ markets and roadside stands.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said the program is called the Louisiana Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.

People who qualify can get food benefit cards with a value of $50 dollars to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey sold at approved farmers’ markets and roadside stands.

“LDAF is always looking for ways to help you shop for fresh, local produce, and with the increase in monetary allocations in the SFMNP program, senior citizens will get to do just that,” said Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain. “I encourage you to check your eligibility and apply today. Let’s have another great year supporting Louisiana’s farmers and senior citizens through the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.”

In order to qualify, a person must be at least 60 years old and meet certain income requirements.

The following seniors are pre-qualified for the program:

Seniors who receive commodities through the USDA’s Food for Seniors Program.

Those who have a Letter of Eligibility for the Louisiana Purchase Card (SNAP).

Those who have a Letter of Eligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Those who receive Medicaid.

Anyone interested in applying for the program can contact their parish’s council on aging. Click here for those contact details.

