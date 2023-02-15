SMART LIVING: Work emails and miscommunication

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - With virtual communication at an all-time high, emailing, messaging, and direct messages can lead to miscommunication.

Experts found the average worker receives about 121 emails every day and sends about 40 emails every day.

One study from Wordfinder revealed how millennials and the Gen Z age groups can often misunderstand the intentions of an email.

Per my last email can often mean why didn’t you read it the first time to many younger age groups. Hope this helps can mean never ask for anything again. Thank you for your feedback is like saying your criticism is totally incorrect.

Passive aggressive phrases can also include just to clarify, just circling back, as previously discussed, thanks for the input, just a few things, a friendly reminder, and at your earliest convenience.

Human resources experts said there are some preemptive steps that people can take to avoid being misunderstood. Decide if the topic is better suited for face-to-face conversation. Also, if a message can be relayed over email, re-read the words and think about tone and potential reception.

