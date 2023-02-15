Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SMART LIVING: Recalls skyrocket

Generic recall graphic
Generic recall graphic(Source: MGN)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - The United States hit a record high in recalls in 2022. More than one billion items were recalled.

From dodgy designs to dangerous ingredients, experts agree there are more recalls. Experts also agree that’s because people are getting better at catching problems before they become fatal.

The top recall tracking websites were reported to help consumers catch their recalls.

First, check USA Today’s recalls database. It updates weekly and includes the latest recalls on consumer products, food, drugs, and automobiles.

Tens of millions of cars and trucks were recalled last year. Three hundred different makes and models made the list. Consumer Reports has a car recall tracker. If you enter your make, model, and year, it will alert you if there is a problem.

When it comes to food, the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have email alerts you can sign up for to receive their recalls and safety notices.

The key to staying safe is to take recalls seriously. It could save your life.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Investigators are searching for two vehicles that were involved in a deadly hit-and-run that...
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.

Latest News

Lawrence Hull
APSO: Man arrested for alleged rape in Prairieville
Jeremiah Desean Frazier
Accused Polar Pop thief jailed in Livingston Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, February 17
Drying out, much cooler into the weekend
The former Memphis police officers accused of murder in the death of Tyre Nichols appear with...
5 Memphis officers plead not guilty in death of Tyre Nichols