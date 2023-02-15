SMART LIVING: Recalls skyrocket

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - The United States hit a record high in recalls in 2022. More than one billion items were recalled.

From dodgy designs to dangerous ingredients, experts agree there are more recalls. Experts also agree that’s because people are getting better at catching problems before they become fatal.

The top recall tracking websites were reported to help consumers catch their recalls.

First, check USA Today’s recalls database. It updates weekly and includes the latest recalls on consumer products, food, drugs, and automobiles.

Tens of millions of cars and trucks were recalled last year. Three hundred different makes and models made the list. Consumer Reports has a car recall tracker. If you enter your make, model, and year, it will alert you if there is a problem.

When it comes to food, the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have email alerts you can sign up for to receive their recalls and safety notices.

The key to staying safe is to take recalls seriously. It could save your life.

