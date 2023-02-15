Scattered showers again today, storms likely on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today, with plenty of clouds, mild temps, and scattered showers. Showers will be possible at just about any point through the day, but should generally be on the lighter side.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 15 (WAFB)

High temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 70s for most.

Strong Storms Possible on Thursday

Widespread showers and t-storms are still expected to impact the area on Thursday in association with an approaching cold front. In fact, it looks as though we could be in for off-and-on rain and storms through the day tomorrow, with some of the activity potentially getting started not long after sunrise on Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the potential for a few strong to severe storms, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather now shown just north of Baton Rouge, and a 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather covering the remainder of our area. Damaging winds are the greatest threat in any stronger storms, followed by hail and isolated tornadoes.

Little change has been made to the rainfall outlook, with the Weather Prediction Center showing totals generally averaging 1.5″ or less across the area. However, given the potential for multiple rounds of rain to impact some areas on Thursday, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see totals skew a bit higher in some spots.

Weekend Looks Good for Parades

The cold front will quickly exit to our east by Thursday night, leaving us with drier, but also much cooler weather. Friday’s highs will only reach the low 50s, with Saturday morning lows approaching freezing in metro Baton Rouge.

If you’re headed to the Krewe of Southdowns Parade on Friday night, plan on bundling up.

Temperatures will fall through the 40s, but at least it stays dry. It will also be cool for Spanish Town on Saturday, although sunshine should take some sting out of the cool weather.

Look for temperatures climbing from the low 50s into the mid 50s during the parade. Sunday’s parades also stay dry and should see temperatures rebound a bit.

Extended Outlook

We’ll see a quick and significant warm-up as we head into Fat Tuesday. Highs will reach the low 80s by Mardi Gras Day, with only a slim chance of a passing shower. We may see better rain chances return by Ash Wednesday in association with another cold front.

