Risk for a couple strong storms Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will stay dreary and damp. Scattered passing rain showers will help keep clouds overhead. Temperatures will remain comfortable in the 70°s for the rest of the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 15 (WAFB)

Our next storm system and cold front approach Thursday. Rain and storms will be most likely during the late morning into the afternoon.

One or two storms could become severe with damaging wind being the primary concern. The local area is split in half with areas along and north of I-12 in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather and all other locations under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5).

A few pockets of heavy rain could lead to minor nuisance type flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas. Road flooding is the primary concern Thursday afternoon. Storms will exit Thursday evening as a cold front sweeps through.

The cold front will deliver a big temperature drop off. We go from 70°s today and tomorrow to struggling to reach the low 50°s Friday. Bring a jacket for Southdowns Friday night and Spanish Town Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly for both with an added wind chill due to breezy winds. Temperatures will warm up beginning Sunday afternoon.

A steady warming trend carries into Mardi Gras and Ash Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80°s both days. Rain chances will remain minimal Fat Tuesday (20%), but we have upped chances on Ash Wednesday (40%).

