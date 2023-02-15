Need a job? Register for this online career fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for a job? You can register for an LED FastStart online career fair happening Wednesday, Feb. 15.
It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Job seekers can connect with digital, software development, and information technology jobs in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Covington, Lafayette, and New Orleans.
You can register in advance or throughout the event.
Companies are hiring for in-person, hybrid and remote positions such as:
- ETL Database Tech Lead
- Mainframe Production Support Analyst
- Senior Software Engineer
- Entry Level Software Developer
- Help Desk Support Analyst
- TSS Cyber Analyst Associate
- TSS Senior RPA Developer
- Financial Analyst
- Sales Enablement Coordinator
Internship opportunities include Web, Java, and .NET positions.
Five companies seeking to fill over 50 job openings have agreed to participate in the career fair:
- Rural Sourcing, Baton Rouge
- CGI, Lafayette
- GDIT, Bossier City
- Netchex, Covington
- SchoolMint, Lafayette and New Orleans
Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies, and find opportunities that best suits them. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.
