Need a job? Register for this online career fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for a job? You can register for an LED FastStart online career fair happening Wednesday, Feb. 15.

It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Job seekers can connect with digital, software development, and information technology jobs in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Covington, Lafayette, and New Orleans.

You can register in advance or throughout the event.

Companies are hiring for in-person, hybrid and remote positions such as:

ETL Database Tech Lead

Mainframe Production Support Analyst

Senior Software Engineer

Entry Level Software Developer

Help Desk Support Analyst

TSS Cyber Analyst Associate

TSS Senior RPA Developer

Financial Analyst

Sales Enablement Coordinator

Internship opportunities include Web, Java, and .NET positions.

Five companies seeking to fill over 50 job openings have agreed to participate in the career fair:

Rural Sourcing, Baton Rouge

CGI, Lafayette

GDIT, Bossier City

Netchex, Covington

SchoolMint, Lafayette and New Orleans

Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies, and find opportunities that best suits them. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

