Judge sentences woman arrested for death of transgender person

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - A woman arrested for the murder of a transgender woman has received a suspended sentence and probation after pleading no contest to manslaughter, officials said.

Lynette Muse (St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department)

According to the 21st Judicial District Court’s office, Judge Erika Sledge sentenced Lynette Muse, 37, of Denham Springs, to 15 years in prison, which was suspended, and three years of probation on Feb. 3. She must also pay cost and fees, they added.

Muse was originally charged with second-degree murder when she was arrested by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 28, 2020, for the death of 32-year-old Shakie Peters.

Shakie Peters (St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department)

Peters was found dead in Amite on July 1, 2020.

Law enforcement initially identified the victim as her legal name, Joseph.

Muse is scheduled to appear for felony monitoring on March 24.

