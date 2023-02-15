Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Judge sentences woman arrested for death of transgender person

Lynette Muse (left) and Shakie Peters (right)
Lynette Muse (left) and Shakie Peters (right)(St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - A woman arrested for the murder of a transgender woman has received a suspended sentence and probation after pleading no contest to manslaughter, officials said.

RELATED: Woman arrested for murder of Shakie Peters

Lynette Muse
Lynette Muse(St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department)

According to the 21st Judicial District Court’s office, Judge Erika Sledge sentenced Lynette Muse, 37, of Denham Springs, to 15 years in prison, which was suspended, and three years of probation on Feb. 3. She must also pay cost and fees, they added.

Muse was originally charged with second-degree murder when she was arrested by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 28, 2020, for the death of 32-year-old Shakie Peters.

Shakie Peters
Shakie Peters(St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department)

Peters was found dead in Amite on July 1, 2020.

Law enforcement initially identified the victim as her legal name, Joseph.

RELATED: Homicide investigation underway in Amite

Muse is scheduled to appear for felony monitoring on March 24.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Madison Brooks
Vigil planned to remember LSU student hit by vehicle; community reacts to her death

Latest News

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says Adriana Lynn McNally, 23, was arrested after a...
Child in Assumption Parish tests positive for drugs in his system, officials say
Cardell Hayes, now 35, was convicted of manslaughter by a split jury in December 2016 for the...
Cardell Hayes’ retrial for killing of Saints’ Will Smith delayed for sixth time
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 15
Risk for a couple strong storms Thursday
Denham Springs man sentenced
Denham Springs man sentenced for child cruelty, officials say