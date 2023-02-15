Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

If you were exempt from tax withholding last year, there’s a deadline you need to know about

Tax filing season starts
Tax filing season starts(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tax filing season just started but an important deadline has already arrived.

If you were exempt from tax withholding in 2022, Wednesday, Feb. 15 is the deadline to reclaim that exemption for 2023.

In order to do that, you need to file a new W-4 form with your employer.

If you don’t submit a new form, your tax status will revert to “single with zero exemptions,” which is the highest withholding status.

You only have to file this exemption request if you anticipate having no tax liability this year.

The deadline to file your taxes is April 18.

RELATED LINKS
Tax filing season underway, where you can complete your taxes for free
Experts share advice about preparing 2022 tax returns

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Madison Brooks
Vigil planned to remember LSU student hit by vehicle; community reacts to her death

Latest News

Patients who took folic acid encountered a 44 percent reduction in suicidal thoughts and...
YOUR HEALTH: Folic acid impacts suicide risk
Need a job? Register for this online career fair
Hundreds of thousands expected to flock to Spanish Town Parade
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 15
Scattered showers again today, storms likely on Thursday