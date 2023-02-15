If you were exempt from tax withholding last year, there’s a deadline you need to know about

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tax filing season just started but an important deadline has already arrived.

If you were exempt from tax withholding in 2022, Wednesday, Feb. 15 is the deadline to reclaim that exemption for 2023.

In order to do that, you need to file a new W-4 form with your employer.

If you don’t submit a new form, your tax status will revert to “single with zero exemptions,” which is the highest withholding status.

You only have to file this exemption request if you anticipate having no tax liability this year.

The deadline to file your taxes is April 18.

