Hundreds of thousands expected to flock to Spanish Town Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade is returning to Baton Rouge Saturday, Feb. 18.

The parade rolls at noon and is put on by the organization Mystic Krewe for the Preservation of Lagniappe in Louisiana or SPLL.

Robert King, President of SPLL, said they organize the Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball, Parade, and Golf Tournament and donate proceeds to local charities.

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend.

The parade kicks off at noon.

