Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Denham Springs man sentenced for child cruelty, officials say

Denham Springs man sentenced
Denham Springs man sentenced(MGN)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 20 years on Friday, Feb. 10, after being arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile, officials said.

According to officials, Michael Bayham, 27, of Denham Springs, was arrested on May 15, of 2022 by The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received evidence that Bayham was abusing a young child. After further investigation they also found out Bayham used his phone to record the verbal and physical abuse.

Deputies were able to obtain a search warrant and also arrest Jamie King for Cruelty to a Juvenile on June 14, of 2022.

Bayham was sentenced to 20 years with credit for time served and King is set to appear in court May of 2023, officials added.

A protective order is reportedly in place preventing Bayham and King from contacting the victim.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Madison Brooks
Vigil planned to remember LSU student hit by vehicle; community reacts to her death

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, February 15
Risk for a couple strong storms Thursday
Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office
Assumption Parish child tests positive for drugs in his system, officials say
Man ordered to serve 5 decades behind bars for attempted murder, officials say
Authorities say on December 20, 2020, Orlando Johnson was shot and killed in Baker on Weston...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help in unsolved Baker homicide