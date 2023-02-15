Denham Springs man sentenced for child cruelty, officials say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man was sentenced to 20 years on Friday, Feb. 10, after being arrested for Cruelty to a Juvenile, officials said.

According to officials, Michael Bayham, 27, of Denham Springs, was arrested on May 15, of 2022 by The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received evidence that Bayham was abusing a young child. After further investigation they also found out Bayham used his phone to record the verbal and physical abuse.

Deputies were able to obtain a search warrant and also arrest Jamie King for Cruelty to a Juvenile on June 14, of 2022.

Bayham was sentenced to 20 years with credit for time served and King is set to appear in court May of 2023, officials added.

A protective order is reportedly in place preventing Bayham and King from contacting the victim.

