CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help in unsolved Baker homicide

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help with an unsolved homicide that happened in 2020.

Authorities say on December 20, 2020, Orlando Johnson was shot and killed in Baker on Weston Avenue.

A juvenile female was also shot during the incident but her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police want to know who killed Orlando Johnson and why.

If you know anything about the case, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or visit crimestoppers225.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.