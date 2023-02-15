Facebook
Baton Rouge coalition moves to bring collaborative, evidence-based solutions to violent crime

(Credit: WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 160 local leaders in government, private businesses, law enforcement, non-profit sectors, and the faith-based community are coming together to form SafeBR.

Clay Young with SafeBr said, “We will go into the community in the coming weeks. We have one of the largest investments that has ever hit Baton Rouge.”

It is a coalition of people who believe in the capital city and vow to address the root causes of crime.

“We will raise money for new technology for law enforcement. We will support investments that divert people away from crime and to education,” explained Young.

This new approach hopes to build long-term solutions to support community safety.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome continued, “In order to be effective, we have to integrate what we have been doing all along.”

Over the last 18 months, the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a reduced number of homicides by 23%, a 15% reduction in non-fatal shootings, and a nearly 40% decrease in domestic violence-related homicides.

So far over 100 organizations and individuals have committed to raising funds for safety initiatives, supporting public leaders, and helping address the challenges the community continues to face.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said, “It is not time to point fingers, it is time to work together. Any effort on the part of law enforcement will be short-lived without the help and assistance from the community.”

