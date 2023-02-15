Assumption Parish child tests positive for drugs in his system, officials say

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (WAFB) - A child in Assumption Parish was taken to a healthcare facility after drugs were found in his system, according to law enforcement.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says Adriana Lynn McNally, 23, was arrested after a child abuse investigation arose from the incident.

On Feb. 11, a deputy became aware of a medical call involving a toddler at a home in Bayou L’Ourse.

Before medical personnel arrived, the child was taken to a local healthcare facility and tested positive for “a controlled dangerous substance in his system,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Detectives began investigating and determined McNally was in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and left it within the child’s reach.

After the child got sick, McNally tried to dispose of the substance before investigators arrived, according to authorities.

Warrants were obtained for McNally’s arrest. She was arrested on Monday, Feb. 13, and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on charges of:

second-degree cruelty to juveniles

obstruction of justice

McNally was incarcerated and released on a $50,000 bond.

