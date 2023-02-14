White Chocolate “King Cake” Bread Pudding

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bread pudding is considered the “apple pie” of South Louisiana. Because of our heavy French influence, crusty French bread is abundant. Our German population gave us a good supply of milk and eggs. The combination of these cultures and their ingredients gave us one of our premier desserts. The King Cake is the traditional dessert of the Carnival season and was originally served on the Feast of the Epiphany. After the festivities of Mardi Gras are finished, there is always a question of what to do with the leftover King Cake; why not make bread pudding!

Prep Time: 7 Hours

0: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

9 ounces white chocolate

1 large King Cake

2 cups egg substitute

4 (8-ounce) cans of evaporated skim milk

1 cup skim milk

1 cup Splenda® or another sugar substitute

Method:

Slice King Cake into ½-inch thick round croutons and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk egg substitute. Set aside. In a large saucepan, combine evaporated milk, skim milk, and sugar substitute. Bring mixture to a low simmer then add white chocolate. Whisk until the chocolate is completely melted. Remove pot from heat and quickly stir in whisked eggs. Blend thoroughly to keep eggs from scrambling. In a 9″ x 13″ baking dish, place cake slices in 2–3 layers. Pour half of the milk mixture over the cake. Press the cake gently, allowing the milk mixture to be absorbed evenly into the cake. Once most of the mixture has been soaked up, pour the remaining milk over the cake and press gently. Cover the dish with foil and let soak a minimum of 5 hours prior to baking. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake, uncovered, for approximately 1 hour or until the top is golden brown. This bread pudding is best chilled in the refrigerator overnight then cut into squares and heated in individual portions in the microwave. If desired, create a white chocolate sauce for topping bread pudding by combining 8 ounces of melted white chocolate and 3 ounces of evaporated skim milk. This may be done in a double boiler or microwave.

