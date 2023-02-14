Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

White Chocolate “King Cake” Bread Pudding

Bread pudding is considered the “apple pie” of South Louisiana. Because of our heavy French influence, crusty French bread is abundant.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bread pudding is considered the “apple pie” of South Louisiana. Because of our heavy French influence, crusty French bread is abundant. Our German population gave us a good supply of milk and eggs. The combination of these cultures and their ingredients gave us one of our premier desserts. The King Cake is the traditional dessert of the Carnival season and was originally served on the Feast of the Epiphany. After the festivities of Mardi Gras are finished, there is always a question of what to do with the leftover King Cake; why not make bread pudding!

Prep Time: 7 Hours

0: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

9 ounces white chocolate

1 large King Cake

2 cups egg substitute

4 (8-ounce) cans of evaporated skim milk

1 cup skim milk

1 cup Splenda® or another sugar substitute

Method:

Slice King Cake into ½-inch thick round croutons and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk egg substitute. Set aside. In a large saucepan, combine evaporated milk, skim milk, and sugar substitute. Bring mixture to a low simmer then add white chocolate. Whisk until the chocolate is completely melted. Remove pot from heat and quickly stir in whisked eggs. Blend thoroughly to keep eggs from scrambling. In a 9″ x 13″ baking dish, place cake slices in 2–3 layers. Pour half of the milk mixture over the cake. Press the cake gently, allowing the milk mixture to be absorbed evenly into the cake. Once most of the mixture has been soaked up, pour the remaining milk over the cake and press gently. Cover the dish with foil and let soak a minimum of 5 hours prior to baking. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake, uncovered, for approximately 1 hour or until the top is golden brown. This bread pudding is best chilled in the refrigerator overnight then cut into squares and heated in individual portions in the microwave. If desired, create a white chocolate sauce for topping bread pudding by combining 8 ounces of melted white chocolate and 3 ounces of evaporated skim milk. This may be done in a double boiler or microwave.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: White Chocolate “King Cake” Bread Pudding (Feb. 14, 2023)
Stirrin' It Up: Pepper-Seared Lamb Chops with Strawberry Glaze (Feb. 9, 2023).
Pepper-Seared Lamb Chops with Strawberry Glaze
Stirrin' It Up: Pepper-Seared Lamb Chops with Strawberry Glaze (Feb. 9, 2023)
Stirrin' It Up: Los Isleños Crawfish and Avocado Dip (Feb. 7, 2023).
Los Isleños Crawfish and Avocado Dip