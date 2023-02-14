Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport native and rapper Christopher “Hurricane Chris” Dooley will head to court March 6 for trial. The proceedings originally had been set to start Feb. 13.

Dooley originally was indicted for second-degree murder in connection to the death of Danzeria O. Ferris Jr. in June of 2020. He also is charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes sedan, a vehicle associated with the homicide.

Dooley made claims of self-defense after an alleged struggle over his vehicle. However, Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators secured video footage of the incident that they believe shows that Dooley did not act in self-defense. Detectives also said the vehicle Ferris allegedly was trying to steal did not belong to Dooley but was reported stolen out of Texas.

Prosecutors requested that the trial date be continued over the objection of Dooley’s attorney, Alex Washington. Washington requested that the Caddo district attorney’s office turn over any documents that are material to Dooley’s innocence. The state agreed and will provide all evidence to support Dooley’s statement that the decedent threatened to kill him when he reached aggressively for his pocket after going into his vehicle.

“Recently in court the State turned over a new statement from a witness who saw the decedent approach the vehicle and enter. The witness then heard Chris begging him to get away from the car, followed by Chris screaming not to reach from his pocket. Chris is praying for a reevaluation of the charge and that the case be dismissed by the Caddo District Attorney’s office.”

