Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Trial date set for homicide involving Hurricane Chris

Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris
Christopher Dooley aka Hurricane Chris(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport native and rapper Christopher “Hurricane Chris” Dooley will head to court March 6 for trial. The proceedings originally had been set to start Feb. 13.

Dooley originally was indicted for second-degree murder in connection to the death of Danzeria O. Ferris Jr. in June of 2020. He also is charged with illegal possession of a stolen 2016 Mercedes sedan, a vehicle associated with the homicide.

Dooley made claims of self-defense after an alleged struggle over his vehicle. However, Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators secured video footage of the incident that they believe shows that Dooley did not act in self-defense. Detectives also said the vehicle Ferris allegedly was trying to steal did not belong to Dooley but was reported stolen out of Texas.

Prosecutors requested that the trial date be continued over the objection of Dooley’s attorney, Alex Washington. Washington requested that the Caddo district attorney’s office turn over any documents that are material to Dooley’s innocence. The state agreed and will provide all evidence to support Dooley’s statement that the decedent threatened to kill him when he reached aggressively for his pocket after going into his vehicle.

“Recently in court the State turned over a new statement from a witness who saw the decedent approach the vehicle and enter. The witness then heard Chris begging him to get away from the car, followed by Chris screaming not to reach from his pocket. Chris is praying for a reevaluation of the charge and that the case be dismissed by the Caddo District Attorney’s office.”

Attorney Alex Washington
RELATED
Victim in fatal shooting involving Hurricane Chris identified
Hurricane Chris, four others indicted for recent homicides
La. rapper Hurricane Chris posts bond, released from jail

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

Rigoberto "Rigo" Jaurex Servin
TPSO: Man accused of sex crimes against a juvenile
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, February 14
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, February 14
Attic Trash & Treasure Sale returns with new location
Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows.
YOUR HEALTH: Metastatic breast cancer; Enhertu stops the spread
The average person will spend around $192.80. This is up since 2022.
Baton Rouge florists gearing up for their busiest day of the year: Valentine’s Day