Suspect in Madison Brooks case charged in connection with separate rape case

Kaivon Washington
Kaivon Washington(East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the suspects arrested in connection with the alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks has now been charged in a separate rape case, according to arrest documents.

The affidavit states Kaivon Washington, 18, is charged with first-degree rape in connection with a sexual assault on Oct. 1, 2022.

The document indicates the victim came forward and contacted the Baton Rouge Police Department about it on Jan. 25, 2023.

The victim told police that a separate suspect allegedly had sex with her, despite the fact that the victim repeatedly told him to stop, according to arrest documents. They added the victim also told investigators that Washington was nearby, walked over, and “joined the act.”

The below statement was released by Washington’s attorney:

Detectives said Washington is also facing a first-degree rape charge in Livingston Parish for a separate incident that allegedly took place in Walker in 2020.

RELATED: Suspect in Madison Brooks case arrested for alleged rape in 2020

