Stop by the Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Farmers Market downtown

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with a loved one by taking a trip to the Red Stick Farmers Market.

There will be a special Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Market on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside of Main Street Market.

It’s located at 501 Main Street in downtown Baton Rouge.

The pop-up will feature chocolate-covered strawberries, pies, handmade goat milk soap gift sets, artisan breads, potted plants, hand-crafted seasonings, and steaks for a delicious, locally sourced Valentine’s dinner.

You can also choose a lunch option from one of five counter-service eateries that offer a variety, including acai bowls, salads, wraps, Chinese combos, soul food, and more.

Organizers say many of the Saturday Market vendors will be in attendance to give you the chance to shop for local gifts on Valentine’s Day.

