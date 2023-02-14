Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Stop by the Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Farmers Market downtown

There will be a special Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Market on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1...
There will be a special Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Market on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Main Street Market.(Red Stick Farmers Market)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with a loved one by taking a trip to the Red Stick Farmers Market.

There will be a special Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Market on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside of Main Street Market.

It’s located at 501 Main Street in downtown Baton Rouge.

The pop-up will feature chocolate-covered strawberries, pies, handmade goat milk soap gift sets, artisan breads, potted plants, hand-crafted seasonings, and steaks for a delicious, locally sourced Valentine’s dinner.

You can also choose a lunch option from one of five counter-service eateries that offer a variety, including acai bowls, salads, wraps, Chinese combos, soul food, and more.

There will be a special Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Market on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1...
There will be a special Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Market on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Main Street Market.(Red Stick Farmers Market)

Organizers say many of the Saturday Market vendors will be in attendance to give you the chance to shop for local gifts on Valentine’s Day.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 14
A few showers today, storms likely on Thursday
Ascension Parish approves first neighborhood construction under new development rules.
Ascension Parish approves first neighborhood construction under new development rules
Livingston Councilman hires private investigator to see if they can access porn on parish...
Livingston Councilman hires private investigator to see if they can access porn on public library computers
Ads related to the recall drive against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell began airing on Nov....
Organizers of Mayor Cantrell recall effort claim to be within 1,029 signatures of petition goal