Man arrested in connection with double shooting that injured mother, daughter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested in connection with a double shooting Monday, Feb. 13 that left a mother and daughter injured.

James Hutchinson, Jr., 20, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and one count of aggravated battery.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the shooting happened after midnight at The Hub, an apartment complex located in the 5100 block of Highland Road near West Lee Drive.

According to a probable cause report, police responded to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers located two women who had been shot. The first victim had a gunshot wound to her left wrist. The second victim was shot in her midsection. Both of the victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The first victim stated her boyfriend of three years shot at her and her mother at their shared apartment.

According to the victim, Hutchinson accused her of being unfaithful and began to argue.

Arrest documents say as the victim tried to leave the parking lot of the apartment, Hutchinson took out a gun and hit her in the back and face.

The victim went on to tell authorities later that night, she and her mother returned to the apartment and noticed Hutchinson was not there.

According to police, the victim stated Hutchinson got into the apartment through a back bedroom window armed with a gun.

The victim says Hutchinson shot at both women, hitting them both. After being shot, both victims left the apartment on foot to get away from the accused gunman.

Hutchinson and the victim share two children together, according to jail records.

