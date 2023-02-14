Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man arrested after firing gun during fight, officials say

Jacob Covington
Jacob Covington(EBRSO)
By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun during a fight outside a bar and grill over the weekend.

Officials said Jacob Covington, 29, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and booked into the EBRSO Parish Prison.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Tiger Paw and Daiquiris on Coursey Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Officials found about 20 shell casings that had been fired directly in front of the business, and a single spent shell casing from a different caliber gun in an adjacent parking lot, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said they detained Covington at the scene after he admitted to firing a shot into the air and his handgun was found in his waistband.

Surveillance video reportedly captured most of the altercation with video and audio recordings.

Officials said a large argument between several unidentified people escalated into a physical fight between the parties, and the suspect tried to separate the parties when gunfire erupted and everyone ran for cover.

Three-and-a-half minutes after the gunfire stopped, another single gunshot could be heard on the video, officials added.

A projectile struck the front window in the pool table area of the business and was recovered from the rear wall, according to the arrest report.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

Goodyear police and the DEA are hosting a fentanyl education summit for parents on Jan. 28.
New bill pushes for harsher punishments for fentanyl dealers
Some La. seniors can get benefits to buy fruits, vegetables sold at farmers’ markets
Love may be in the air this Valentine’s Day, but fewer people are getting married in Louisiana.
Marriage, divorce rates declining nationwide
Governor John Bel Edwards says for the second year, Louisiana companies added more than $20...
State and Federal leaders meet with entrepreneurs to talk small business
New bill proposed by federal lawmakers to push harsher punishments onto fentanyl drug dealers
Harsher punishments for fentanyl dealers