Man arrested after firing gun during fight, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly fired a gun during a fight outside a bar and grill over the weekend.

Officials said Jacob Covington, 29, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and booked into the EBRSO Parish Prison.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Tiger Paw and Daiquiris on Coursey Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Officials found about 20 shell casings that had been fired directly in front of the business, and a single spent shell casing from a different caliber gun in an adjacent parking lot, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said they detained Covington at the scene after he admitted to firing a shot into the air and his handgun was found in his waistband.

Surveillance video reportedly captured most of the altercation with video and audio recordings.

Officials said a large argument between several unidentified people escalated into a physical fight between the parties, and the suspect tried to separate the parties when gunfire erupted and everyone ran for cover.

Three-and-a-half minutes after the gunfire stopped, another single gunshot could be heard on the video, officials added.

A projectile struck the front window in the pool table area of the business and was recovered from the rear wall, according to the arrest report.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.