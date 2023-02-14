Facebook
Livingston Parish man dealing with truck trouble, blames repair shop owner

A Livingston Parish man said he is dealing with truck trouble.
A Livingston Parish man said he is dealing with truck trouble.
By Deon Guillory
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish man said he is dealing with truck trouble.

Seymore Maxwell said he took his pickup truck to a shop in Eunice to get it fixed but said the mechanics made things worse.

“Then when I got there it wasn’t no parts. He didn’t have nothing to fix nothing with because my truck still wasn’t fixed,” said Maxwell.

Maxwell paid more than $1,700 dollars for the repairs. He and his son then took the truck to a shop in Port Allen, but they want their money back from the place in Eunice.

“They just took my dad’s money. He’s on a fixed income. It doesn’t serve him any purpose,” said Derrick Robinson, Maxwell’s son.

They filed a police report, but the owner, Ronnie Fontenot said, that’s not what really happened.

“Initially when he left, there was never an understanding in my mind he was mad about something,” said Fontenot.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

