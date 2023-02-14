Livingston Councilman hires private investigator to see if they can access porn on parish computers

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish Councilman hired a private investigator to see if they could access explicit content or porn on parish library computers.

Councilman Garry Talbert says he wanted to find out for himself if the computers were as safe for children to use, as advertised by library officials.

“I paid with my personal money, not campaign money, my money,” said Councilman Garry Talbert, District 2.

He says the private investigator captured nearly an hour’s worth of body camera footage.

“How safe are the computers, what is going on. There are parents who have talked about their kids accessing porn at the library. Let’s figure out how they’re doing it, if we supposedly have it blocked,” said Councilman Talbert.

Talbert says the private investigator found the technology was doing the bare minimum to block access to porn through third party sites..

“We broke library rules by proving that pornography was accessible to kids,” said Talbert.

Talbert stated these findings at a parish council meeting on February 9.

In a letter posted to Facebook, Livingston Parish Library Director Giovanni Tairov says, “While using the library’s content filtering system blocked the initial attempts, the investigator found a backdoor to break through the library’s firewall and view inappropriate content.”

“Watson is not as woke as New York City,” said Talbert.

In a statement to WAFB, Library Director Giovanni Tairov said, “Livingston Parish Library values our relationship with the community. Patrons of all ages and walks of life rely on the library’s technology for homework, research, career-building, and entertainment daily. We take serious measures to ensure that access to online resources is protected from harmful content. The library never has and will never allow access to pornographic materials online. Nor do we have pornographic materials in our collection. Deliberate circumvention of the content filtering system will always result in a ban from the library.”

