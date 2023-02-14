Leaders meet with entrepreneurs to talk small business

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards says for the second year, Louisiana companies added more than $20 billion in new business development and expansion projects. That momentum includes new small businesses. But to thrive, entrepreneurs are looking to state and federal leaders for support.

“I know there’s a lot of help coming from them but sometimes they lack that information that we at the bottom can provide them to help us and help other small businesses,” said Juan Guzman with Blue Bunny Ice Cream.

Guzman’s business recently expanded from an exclusively south Louisiana brand to serving to the entire state. He commends the small business administration for providing a network of business owners and for opportunities to be heard. State leaders along with members of the Biden administration and the SBA sat down with small business owners to identify their needs.

“Pretty much everybody can fill out forms, but then you get to a portion where you have no idea what to do. You call the bank, and they give you the bank jargon...and you really can’t figure it out,” said Troy Bolden with Cajun Nation Seasoning in Lafayette.

Bolden says business owners new to the game who don’t fully understand the ins and outs of the banking system, could benefit from having someone to help walk them through it. Both Troy and Juan say they hope the SBA will continue to hold these types of meetings and listen to what folks on the ground say they need.

“This country provides you with everything you need if you want to go out there and work hard. You know, if you go out there, work hard and be honest...man you’re gonna make it here,” Juan added.

They also hope the folks from Washington have a better understanding of the issues specific to Louisiana business owners.

