Gov. Edwards, officials to discuss La. economy, internet access

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will join officials at Southern University for a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The governor, along with SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack, Congressman Troy Carter, Southern University President Dennis Shields, and other officials at Southern, plan to discuss investments and initiatives under the direction of President Biden that expand economic opportunity and prosperity throughout Louisiana.

The news conference will begin at 11:15 a.m.

In the afternoon around 2 p.m., he will break ground on a broadband GUMBO Grant project that will bring Spectrum internet to more than 500 homes and small businesses in Livingston Parish.

