Firehouse BBQ is suing governor for damages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some of you may remember hearing about Firehouse BBQ in Livingston Parish in the early chapters of the pandemic. Their name got popular after pushing back against the governor’s mandates and today they’re still in that fight.

“She took a stand and...It might cost her,” said one customer.

“I came in the day after I saw they filed suit and made sure I bought lunch with them,” said another customer.

In 2020 Governor John Bel Edwards issued his emergency rules through the Department of Health, mandating folks wear masks indoors. Firehouse BBQ went toe-to-toe with the governor’s office over the masks and capacity limits, which held up in court after a judge let the business stay open. Fast-forward two and a half years later and the fight doesn’t end there.

“So, that’s what we’re trying to do. You know, get some kind of accountability to what happens in an emergency situation. Showing them, hey you can’t shut people’s businesses down, you can’t damage the public in this way. You have to have some kind of limits to it,” said the owner, Danielle Bunch.

Rather than leave things where they were, Bunch decided to take it a step further, and set what she hopes to be a precedent for what future governors can and cannot tell a business to do. She’s suing the governor for damages done to her business and reputation.

“The bigger picture is more about getting that precedent set. That’s very important for every Louisiana state citizen. And honestly as a foothold for maybe another state,” Bunch explained.

Her lawyer says qualified immunity is up for interpretation in Louisiana and should be argued in court. Bunch says keeping the business running has been hard to do with the amount she’s had to pay in legal fees.

“I can’t fund it anymore on my own. Obviously, I’ve taken a deep cut by not even getting my expenses back from the first round. So, as we are now working towards defending every Louisiana citizen’s future here, we’re gonna have to ask for the citizens to stand by us and help fund it. Because it’s looking around $60,000 and could be more depending on how things draw out,” Bunch added.

“Well, I think the restaurant is great, the food and service are always top-notch, I feel like taking a nap now after finishing. I fully support the restaurants and the owner’s stance on the unconstitutional mask mandates and the bullying many businesses including theirs received. Their stance against the governor and local and national government are fully justified, local and national governments have a lot of blood on their hands in my personal opinion, lots of people lost the business they worked hard to build, lost their homes because of lost wages due to too many reasons to say here, and many people lost the chance to say goodbye to their loved ones in the hospital do to the restrictions,” said Christopher Grayson, another customer.

”I have been an employee of Firehouse barbecue for over 15 years. I’ve seen a lot of changes in this world in my lifetime. This being said, COVID has got to be one of the worst experiences I’ve ever been through. The owner of Firehouse barbecue, Danielle Bunch, stood up for the rights of every American citizen. We should have a right to choose to be vaccinated, wear masks, or anything else that pertains to our personal health. The governor imposed a mandate, which is not a law. Therefore with it being a mandate, we should have been able to choose to wear a mask or not. This is what Danielle was fighting for. Our constitutional rights. She spent so much money out of her own pocket, to fight for these rights. Now the governor just wants it all swept under the rug. This is not fair to Danielle. She had to defend herself in a court of law. Now that basically all of this is over, she should be entitled to recoup the money, that she had to spend, to defend herself and her business, from something that was not a law. I understand that the governor wants it all to just go away, but for her, it can’t go away. She spent everything she had, and should be entitled to at least get that back,” said Angel Norwood, the manager of Firehouse.

Meanwhile, folks who’ve been coming here say their support for the restaurant has only gotten stronger. And they wish more business owners would have followed Bunch’s example. Bunch has until March to file suit at the First Circuit Court of Appeal. Between now and then, she says she’ll do what she can to raise the money she needs.

We reached out to the governor’s office but did not hear back.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.