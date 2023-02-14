A few showers today, storms likely on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather won’t be ideal for this Valentine’s Day, but it certainly won’t be terrible either. Look for a windy and mild day as highs climb into the mid 70s.

Southerly winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph by this afternoon, with gusts well into the 30s possible. And we’ll have a few showers to dodge from this afternoon into this evening, so if you have dinner plans, make sure to grab an umbrella.

Storms Likely by Thursday

Scattered showers will remain possible on Wednesday as a weak front stalls and fizzles out just to our west. It will be another rather mild day as well, with highs climbing into the upper 70s.

But the main focus this week will be on widespread showers and t-storms expected by Thursday. Those rains will be associated with a cold front approaching from the west. Scattered storms will be possible by late morning into Thursday afternoon, with storms likely into the evening hours as the front moves through.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the potential for a few strong to severe storms, placing areas generally near and north of the I-10/I-12 corridor under a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather. Elsewhere, a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk is posted.

Rain totals aren’t expected to be a huge issue, although locally heavy downpours are certainly possible. The Weather Prediction Center currently shows most of the area receiving less than 1.50″ of rainfall, with higher totals possible in any stronger storms.

Drier, Cooler into the Weekend

The good news is that it rains will get out of the way in time for this weekend’s Mardi Gras parades. However, it will get rather chilly for Friday and Saturday, with Friday’s highs only reaching the low 50s, and Saturday morning lows bottoming out near freezing in Baton Rouge. Both days will at least enjoy plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will mark the beginning of a warm-up that continues into Fat Tuesday. In fact, highs could reach the low 80s by the time we get to Mardi Gras. Sunday and Monday look to largely stay dry, with a slight chance of showers returning on Tuesday.

