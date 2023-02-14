Family support home to offer housing for families of OLOL Children’s Hospital patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and Hogs for the Cause broke ground on a new family support home on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The goal of the home is to offer nearby housing for the families of patients who receive ongoing treatment at the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

Patients and their families often come from across Louisiana and neighboring states to receive treatment. The average length of stay at the hospital is four days for patients, and the home will be an alternative to staying at a hotel.

OLOL family support home (Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital)

“Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital brings world-class, lifesaving care to the children of our community each and every day,” shared Chuck Spicer, Our Lady of the Lake Health president. “The Family Support Home and Hogs for the Cause will help relieve the burden on families of finding housing when seeking care at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.”

The home will be within walking distance of the hospital. There will be 12 suites, a communal dining lounge, a guest kitchen, a laundry area, and other amenities.

OLOL family support home (Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital)

“The Baton Rouge community has been faithful to our organization over the years, and we are thrilled to partner with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on this project,” said Becker Hall, co-founder and chief executive officer of Hogs for the Cause. “We hope that the family support home will lessen families’ financial, emotional, and physical burdens while they focus on the healing of their children.”

Hogs for the Cause began as a pig roast with a few friends hoping to raise money for a young boy with pediatric brain cancer in 2009. Since then, the organization has grown into one of the most highly acclaimed barbeque competitions and musical festivals in the United States.

