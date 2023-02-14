CRIME STOPPERS: Woman accused of credit card fraud
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman accused of credit card fraud.
According to officials, a woman stole a credit card from a vehicle located on Nicholson Dr., on Jan. 24. She went to multiple locations in the Baton Rouge area and used card.
If anyone has information, please contact Crime Stoppers: (225) 344-7867 or The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064.
This is an ongoing investigation.
