CRIME STOPPERS: Woman accused of credit card fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a woman accused of credit card fraud.

According to officials, a woman stole a credit card from a vehicle located on Nicholson Dr., on Jan. 24. She went to multiple locations in the Baton Rouge area and used card.

If anyone has information, please contact Crime Stoppers: (225) 344-7867 or The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery & Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064.

This is an ongoing investigation.

