BR animal shelter offers discounted adoption fees on Valentine’s Day

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Companion Animal Alliance animal shelter is offering discounted adoption fees on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Between the hours of 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., shelter officials said there will be $20 adoption fees for all pets that have been spayed or neutered.

Companion Animal Alliance is located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge.

The shelter caught the attention of the public after announcing major overcrowding issues in early February.

More than 200 dogs were in the facility back on Monday, Feb. 6. Shelter officials said the facility was only meant to house 177 dogs.

Fore more information about adopting a pet from the Companion Animal Alliance shelter, click here.

