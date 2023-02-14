Baton Rouge florists gearing up for their busiest day of the year: Valentine’s Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Superbowl was here and gone and now we’re on to the next Superbowl for Baton Rouge florists.

Valentine’s Day means flower shops are working around the clock to make sure all the goods for your loved ones are getting to where they need to be on the big day.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) said people are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, up from $23.9 billion in 2022 and one of the highest spending years on record.

The NRF also reported that 52% of people plan on celebrating Valentine’s Day this year. The average person will spend around $192.80. This is up since 2022.

Ben Heroman, Treasurer at Billy Heroman’s said they are anticipating more than 2,000 deliveries Tuesday, Feb. 14. He said they’re not experiencing supply chain issues as they did in 2022.

