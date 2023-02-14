Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge florists gearing up for their busiest day of the year: Valentine’s Day

The average person will spend around $192.80. This is up since 2022.
The average person will spend around $192.80. This is up since 2022.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Superbowl was here and gone and now we’re on to the next Superbowl for Baton Rouge florists.

Valentine’s Day means flower shops are working around the clock to make sure all the goods for your loved ones are getting to where they need to be on the big day.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) said people are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, up from $23.9 billion in 2022 and one of the highest spending years on record.

The NRF also reported that 52% of people plan on celebrating Valentine’s Day this year. The average person will spend around $192.80. This is up since 2022.

The average person will spend around $192.80.
The average person will spend around $192.80.(National Retail Federation)

Ben Heroman, Treasurer at Billy Heroman’s said they are anticipating more than 2,000 deliveries Tuesday, Feb. 14. He said they’re not experiencing supply chain issues as they did in 2022.

Click here for more information on Billy Heroman’s and to visit them online.

RELATED STORY
Stop by the Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Farmers Market downtown
There will be a special Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Market on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1...

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Deputies arrest 4 in LSU student Madison Brooks case
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank.
Attorney says video disputes rape allegations involving LSU student hit by a car on Burbank
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified

Latest News

Attic Trash & Treasure Sale returns with new location
Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows.
YOUR HEALTH: Metastatic breast cancer; Enhertu stops the spread
There will be a special Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Market on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1...
Stop by the Valentine’s Day Pop-Up Farmers Market downtown
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 14
A few showers today, storms likely on Thursday