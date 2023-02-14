Attic Trash & Treasure Sale returns with new location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For those who love to shop for a good bargain, the Attic Trash & Treasure Sale is back.

The annual community fundraiser will take place inside of the old Sears location at the Mall of Louisiana March 3-5.

You can purchase tickets now for the Attic Trash & Treasure Presale event happening Saturday, Feb. 25. It will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on Event Brite or at the Sears sale site on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

There is a limited amount of tickets available, according to organizers.

All proceeds and tickets sale will benefit 5 charities:

Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area

Capital Area CASA Association

LA Pediatric Cardiology Foundation

Redemptorist St. Gerard Elementary School

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul

