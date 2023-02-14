Attic Trash & Treasure Sale returns with new location
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For those who love to shop for a good bargain, the Attic Trash & Treasure Sale is back.
The annual community fundraiser will take place inside of the old Sears location at the Mall of Louisiana March 3-5.
You can purchase tickets now for the Attic Trash & Treasure Presale event happening Saturday, Feb. 25. It will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased on Event Brite or at the Sears sale site on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
There is a limited amount of tickets available, according to organizers.
All proceeds and tickets sale will benefit 5 charities:
- Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area
- Capital Area CASA Association
- LA Pediatric Cardiology Foundation
- Redemptorist St. Gerard Elementary School
- The Society of St. Vincent de Paul
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.