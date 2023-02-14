Ascension Parish approves first neighborhood construction under new development rules

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Planning and Zoning Commission approved the development of a new neighborhood for the first time in over a year.

The decision comes after a year-long moratorium where leaders worked to come up with new rules and guidelines to curb traffic and flooding issues that may come with future projects.

The gated, 36-home subdivision will sit along LA 74, but neighbors in the area are far from excited about the new development.

“I think it’s just crazy that Ascension Parish is going to let another subdivision come down 74 with as busy as this highway is, trying to get in and out the traffic now, is just ridiculous,” one neighbor told us who did not want to provide her name.

Commissioner Todd Varnado says he understands the concerns from the people, but according to the new rules, he says the developers legally met every standard that was set.

“We as the Commission have to vote based on the law on the books. Not the way we feel, or politically motivated, in any kind of way, or any sense of the word,” said Varnado.

Developers will have to include an expanded detention pond to help mitigate any possible flooding. They also agreed to do some other drainage work before construction starts.

Varnado says denying a project when they meet every legal requirement could open the parish or other members to a potential lawsuit.

“It opens you up or the parish to litigation, so that’s the kind of things you have to keep in the back of your mind as a commissioner,” said Varnado.

One parish leader did share concerns about the new rules.

Councilman Michael Mason says since the neighborhood is so small, developers were able to avoid doing a traffic study.

Mason Believes this is a potential loophole.

“We’re probably going to be looking at a lot of, if I had to guess, subdivisions that will be coming in in phases. So, when they come in, each one of those phases will be less than so many trips so they can skirt by some of these rules,” said Mason.Mason wants the council to revisit the rules in the future to avoid any future problems.”It’s obviously a work and progress, and we knew these ordinances weren’t going to be final. We knew we were going to have to continue to work on them. So, we’re glad to see how they’re working so we can go back and tweak it how we need to,” said Mason.

