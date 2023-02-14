Facebook
Arraignment date set for Ronald Greene case

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York grabbing the leg shackles and dragging Ronald Greene on his stomach on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La.(Louisiana State Police via AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KALB) - Five Louisiana law enforcement officers charged for their roles in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene will be arraigned on April 11 in the Third Judicial District Court, which services Lincoln and Union Parishes.

Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small, who represents State Police Trooper Kory York, said that a telephone status conference happened on Feb. 14. Judge Thomas Rogers, District Attorney John Belton and the defense counsel for all five defendants participated. The judge set a March 14 prosecution deadline for answering the bill of particulars filed by York and his co-defendants. If necessary, a hearing on the sufficiency of the state’s responses will be held on the same date as the arraignment.

York’s case was originally allotted to Third Judicial District Judge Bruce Hampton. On Feb. 9, Judge Hampton voluntarily recused himself because his son-in-law was a law enforcement officer present at the scene of the incident involving Greene’s death and will likely be called as a witness. Although Judge Hampton was confident he could be completely fair in evaluating the evidence, he chose to voluntarily recuse himself in order to avoid any appearance of impropriety and to promote confidence in the integrity of the judiciary.

Small has previously stated that York will plead “not guilty” to negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office.

Also charged in the case include Lt. John Clary, Trooper Dakota Demoss, Deputy Christopher Harpin and Capt. John Peters. Clary is charged with one count of obstruction of justice and one count of malfeasance in office. Demoss is charged with one count of obstruction of justice. Harpin is charged with three counts of malfeasance in office. Peters is charged with one count of obstruction of justice.

