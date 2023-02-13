Facebook
Work week off to fine start

By Jared Silverman
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expect a cool start and milder finish under mostly sunny skies Monday, with afternoon highs around 70. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and significantly milder in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 13
A bit of good news, Valentine’s Day Tuesday doesn’t look as wet, now down to a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon with warm highs in the mid 70s.

Rain chances will increase midweek ahead of our next strong cold front, which looks to pass through our area Thursday.

As such, we have our best chance of showers and storms Thursday, with a chance of strong to severe storms. The SPC has our region highlighted in the level two slight risk category, more details to come.

Rain amounts this week will be manageable, so we’re not expecting any flooding issues.

In the extended forecast, next weekend looks nice and dry, but colder.

