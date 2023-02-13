Work week off to fine start

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expect a cool start and milder finish under mostly sunny skies Monday, with afternoon highs around 70. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and significantly milder in the low 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 13 (WAFB)

A bit of good news, Valentine’s Day Tuesday doesn’t look as wet, now down to a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon with warm highs in the mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 13 (WAFB)

Rain chances will increase midweek ahead of our next strong cold front, which looks to pass through our area Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 13 (WAFB)

As such, we have our best chance of showers and storms Thursday, with a chance of strong to severe storms. The SPC has our region highlighted in the level two slight risk category, more details to come.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 13 (WAFB)

Rain amounts this week will be manageable, so we’re not expecting any flooding issues.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 13 (WAFB)

In the extended forecast, next weekend looks nice and dry, but colder.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 13 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.